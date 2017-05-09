MLS Listing of ‘Charming’ Brantford Home Will Haunt Your Dreams

Finding an affordable house is very difficult these days, which is why when you see a detached home with a nice yard on MLS for under $300,000 you want to check it out. There’s something off about this particular home in Brantford, though.

The MLS listing describes the home as a:

“Charming brick bungalow on quiet street close to schools and parks. Cozy and gently lived in. Meticulously maintained. Detached cedar garage and shed with lots of parking and well kept lawn. Same owners for over 30 years!”

The pictures tell a different story: