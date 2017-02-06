Mixed Bag Of Precipitation Could Be Coming to Barrie

There is the potential for some nasty weather to hamper your afternoon commute tomorrow. Environment Canada is warning of a low pressure system over the States coming this way, and it means for the chance of some light snow or freezing rain tonight, continuing tomorrow first thing. While that doesn’t sound too bad at all, things get a little severe mid-morning, according to Environment Canada’s Mark Schuster.

Rain? In February? That seems rather unseasonal.

Keep an eye on our Storm Watch page all day Tuesday, for weather watches and warnings, cancellations, and late buses.