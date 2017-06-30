Misusing Fireworks Could Land You With Fine – Barrie Police

Barrie Police are reminding everyone that while fireworks can be fun, they can also be dangerous. They say by-laws are in place in Barrie regarding proper firework use, to keep everyone safe. They’ve took the time to outline the dos and don’ts when it comes to fireworks shows this weekend.

Fines Include:

Setting of fireworks – winds exceeding 40 km/hr.

Fine $180.00

Setting off fireworks on public highway/ public-park

Fine $240.00

Ignite fireworks within 300 meters of hospital/nursing home/health lodge/school/church –When not authorized

Fine $240.00

Setting off fireworks within 8 meters of building/tent/trailer/camp/shelter/motor vehicle

Fine $240.00

Setting of fireworks within 300 meters of explosive/gasoline or other flammable substances

Fine $490.00

Setting of fireworks – creating danger

Fine $365.00

They say some tips for a safe firework show include: