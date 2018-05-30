Missing: Young Barrie Man

A Barrie teen hasn’t been seen since late Tuesday night. Barrie Police need help in finding 13-year-old Cameron Abernathy, last seen in the Big Bay Point Rd. and Yonge St. area of Barrie around 11:30 Tuesday evening. Cameron is described as:

Male, white

5’8″, 140lbs

Thin build

Brown hair in braids

Wearing a blue Adidas jacket, gold jewelry, blue jeans, white shoes and a black pack

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant D Moore of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2765. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com