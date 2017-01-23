MISSING: Wasaga Beach Teen
15-year-old Girl Not Seen Since January 16th
A Wasaga Beach teen left home last week, hasn’t come home since. Huronia West OPP are asking the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Amanda Brown. She was last seen on the 16th, and it’s believed she is in the Toronto or Durham areas. Amanda is described as:
- Female
- White
- Approximately 5’ 4” in height
- Approximately 110 lbs. in weight
- Blond hair – long
- Blue eyes
- Slender build
Last seen wearing:
- Red coat
- Black torn jeans
- Red Timberland boots
If you have any information about Amanda’s whereabouts, contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at (705)429-3575.