MISSING: Wasaga Beach Teen

15-year-old Girl Not Seen Since January 16th

A Wasaga Beach teen left home last week, hasn’t come home since. Huronia West OPP are asking the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Amanda Brown. She was last seen on the 16th, and it’s believed she is in the Toronto or Durham areas. Amanda is described as:

  • Female
  • White
  • Approximately 5’ 4” in height
  • Approximately 110 lbs. in weight
  • Blond hair – long
  • Blue eyes
  • Slender build

Last seen wearing:

  • Red coat
  • Black torn jeans
  • Red Timberland boots

If you have any information about Amanda’s whereabouts, contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at (705)429-3575.

