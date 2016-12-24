MISSING: Tay Teen
May be headed to Toronto, Oshawa
Have an eye….for 15 year old Amanda Brown of Tay Township. She was reported missing late Friday afternoon by her foster parents. She’s described as:
- white
- 5′ 5″
- 105 pounds
- with long blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose ring
- last seen wearing a white hoodie and white pants
- she may have been headed to the Toronto, Oshawa area
If anyone has seen her, or is aware of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-3120-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)