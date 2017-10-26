Listen Live

MISSING: Severn Township Man

Concern for his well-being

By News

Have an eye for 44-year-old Shawn Robert Beers, last seen Wednesday morning in Severn Township. His pick-up truck was found last night in the parking lot of the Independent Grocery Store in Gravenhurst. He’s described as:

  • white
  • heavy build
  • bald with a grey goatee
  • wears glasses
  • may be wearing a blue winter coat

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

