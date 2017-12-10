Missing Person from Minden

Officers from the Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from the Haliburton Highlands area.

22-year-old Jason Shaw is from Minden Hills Township.

He was last seen on December 3, 2017 walking with his dog in the area of Reynolds Road. He was last seen wearing a dark parka coat with a fur hood, camouflage winter pants and black boots. He was also carrying a backpack.

Police describe him as white, 6 feet tall, approximately 180 lbs, medium build, with short dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.