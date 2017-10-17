MISSING: Penetanguishene Man

Have an eye for 35-year-old Robert Lloyd Sutton of Penetanguishene. His family says he was last seen October 9 leaving a campground in the Gravenhurst area. It’s believed he might be in the Port McNichol/Victoria Harbour area. Brown hair, blue eyes, slim build. His disappearance is out of character and family is concerned for his health and wellbeing. Anyone knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).