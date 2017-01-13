Missing: Part Time Barrie Resident

Barrie Police are searching for a seasonal resident. Seventy-seven year old Henry Lambert dropped a family member off at work Thursday morning, and hasn’t been seen since. He’s living with family in Barrie just for the winter months, normally hails from a small town near Parry Sound. Henry is described as

male

white

5’4″

178lbs

grey-coloured hair

Last seen wearing:

black jeans

black winter coat with fur-lined hood

black shirt

black casual loafers

Police believe Henry is driving a 2008 black Hyundai Tuscon, licence plate number BRNT 527. If you have any information about Henry’s whereabouts, contact Constable Minke at (705)725-7025 ext. 2777.