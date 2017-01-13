Listen Live

Missing: Part Time Barrie Resident

Man Reported Missing Only Lives in Barrie Through Winter

Missing Person: 77-year-old Henry LAMBERTBarrie Police are searching for a seasonal resident. Seventy-seven year old Henry Lambert dropped a family member off at work Thursday morning, and hasn’t been seen since. He’s living with family in Barrie just for the winter months, normally hails from a small town near Parry Sound. Henry is described as

  • male
  • white
  • 5’4″
  • 178lbs
  • grey-coloured hair

Last seen wearing:

  • black jeans
  • black winter coat with fur-lined hood
  • black shirt
  • black casual loafers

Police believe Henry is driving a 2008 black Hyundai Tuscon, licence plate number BRNT 527. If you have any information about Henry’s whereabouts, contact Constable Minke at (705)725-7025 ext. 2777.

