MISSING: Orillia Teen

Last seen near LCBO on Mississauga Street

Have you seen her? 17 year old Savannah Simcoe of Orillia was last seen around 1 o’clock this morning getting into a black pick-up truck on Mississauga Street across from the LCBO.  She’s described as:

  • 4′ 11″
  • medioum build
  • brown eyes
  • dark shoulder length curly hair, shaved on one side
  • upper lip ring
  • wearing black jogging pants,  a black hoody and black shoes

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

