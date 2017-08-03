Listen Live

MISSING: Midland Woman

Last seen in Gravenhurst

By News

Have an eye for a missing Midland woman. Thirty-two year old Amanda Sanders has not been seen since Saturday when she dropped her spouse off at work in Gravenhurst. They had been staying at a nearby campground. At first it was thought she had driven back to Midland, but she’s not shown up there. She’s described as:

  • 5′ 8″
  • thin build
  • shoulder length straight brown hair and hazel eyes
  • wearing black pants and a green shirt
  • driving a purple Jeep Cherokee, plate number CCFH 773

If you’ve seen her, or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

