Missing Jewels
Worth An Estimated $25,000
Police are looking to the public for some help after a jewelry theft from a home in Creemore. On December 14th, OPP say suspects forcibly entered a home on Francis street and, after ransacking the place, took 25-thousand dollars worth of women’s jewelry. Some of the stolen pieces are described as:
- Ladies 14 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond ring. Valued at $5750
- Ladies 18 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond bangle bracelet. Valued at $1400
- 4 sets of 18 karat gold, gold cuff links. Valued at approximately $1000/set
- 18 karat yellow and white gold dress ring, with 12 round sapphires. Valued at $1400
Police ask that is you have any information that you call them or Crime Stoppers.