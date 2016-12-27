Listen Live

Missing Jewels

Worth An Estimated $25,000

Police are looking to the public for some help after a jewelry theft from a home in Creemore. On December 14th, OPP say suspects forcibly entered a home on Francis street and, after ransacking the place, took 25-thousand dollars worth of women’s jewelry. Some of the stolen pieces are described as:

  • Ladies 14 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond ring. Valued at $5750
  • Ladies 18 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond bangle bracelet. Valued at $1400
  • 4 sets of 18 karat gold, gold cuff links. Valued at approximately $1000/set
  • 18 karat yellow and white gold dress ring, with 12 round sapphires. Valued at $1400

Police ask that is you have any information that you call them or Crime Stoppers.

 

