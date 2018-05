@SouthSimcoePS is asking for the public’s help in locating a #missing #Alcona man. 75-year-old Ken Armstrong was last seen wearing a blue or possibly white shirt and black track pants with some white detailing. Info? Call us at 705-436-2141 or @CrimeSDM #Innisfil pic.twitter.com/2iGFaEJXnt

— South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) May 8, 2018