MISSING: Huntsville Teen, East Gwillimbury Man

Huntsville OPP, York Regional Police, Asking for Help In Locating Teen and Twenty-Something

Two youngsters have been reported missing from our region. First, from Huntsville; 15-year-old Jasmine Southwind was reported missing yesterday, white, about 5 foot eight, long blonde hair, wearing glasses, might be in south river or the Huntsville area. Jasmine is described as:

  • white
  • female
  • 5’8″
  • 160 lbs
  • green eyes
  • long blonde hair
  • wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts can contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at (705)789-5551.

Further south, 21-year-old Andrew Bishop of East Gwillimbury was last seen late Sunday. Being out of touch is said to be uncharacteristic of Andrew, according to family. Andrew is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • 6’4”
  • 150 lbs.
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7141, if you have any information on where Andrew’s whereabouts.

