MISSING: Huntsville Teen, East Gwillimbury Man

Two youngsters have been reported missing from our region. First, from Huntsville; 15-year-old Jasmine Southwind was reported missing yesterday, white, about 5 foot eight, long blonde hair, wearing glasses, might be in south river or the Huntsville area. Jasmine is described as:

white

female

5’8″

160 lbs

green eyes

long blonde hair

wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts can contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at (705)789-5551.

Further south, 21-year-old Andrew Bishop of East Gwillimbury was last seen late Sunday. Being out of touch is said to be uncharacteristic of Andrew, according to family. Andrew is described as:

Male

white

6’4”

150 lbs.

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7141, if you have any information on where Andrew’s whereabouts.