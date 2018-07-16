South Simcoe Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Bradford teen.

Fifteen-year-old Michael Tufts was last seen around 7 pm Sunday near Line 6 and Simcoe Road.

He’s described as:

white

5’7″ tall with a skinny build

no facial hair

long brown hair

brown eyes.

wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt with ‘Hollister’ on the front, a black puma jacket, white running shoes and a black hat with white letters NY on the front

carrying a dark grey backpack.

Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).