Missing: Barrie Woman Who Didn’t Show Up For Work

Police need help finding Melanie Crane. The 36-year-old Barrie woman was last seen at home Thursday morning, but never showed up for her shift at work in the afternoon. She’s described as:

Female

white

5’2”

medium build

medium length brown hair

Hazel eyes

In possession of a 2008 blue Ford Escort , Ontario licence plate ” CCNB 165″

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2106 or 2107, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com