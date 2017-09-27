Missing: Barrie Woman Requiring Daily Medication

The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from the City of Barrie. Amanda Smith was last seen Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in the area of Sovereigns Gate, just after 3:30 a.m.Family and Police are concerned for Amanda’s well-being. She requires daily medication for a medical condition. Amanda is described as:

5’3”

Heavy build

Shoulder length blond hair

Speaks with an English accent

Wearing a black/white pinstriped shirt, black pants and shoes, and carrying a black and grey bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2106 or 2107.