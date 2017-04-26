Listen Live

Missing: Barrie Woman Known For Keeping Appointments

Jennifer Sutherland Hasn't Been Seen Since April 4th

Missing 37-year-old Female: Jennifer SutherlandBarrie Police need help finding Jennifer Sutherland. The 37-year-old Barrie woman hasn’t been seen since April 4th according to police, and has missed a few appointments they say she’s usually good at keeping. You may spot Jennifer around Barrie service centres or the downtown core. Jennifer is described as:

  • Female, white
  • Thin build, 5’2”, 120lbs
  • Green eyes
  • Long brown hair
  • Purple rose tattoo on right thigh

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129.

