MISSING: Aurora Man That May Be In Georgian Bay Township

The OPP are helping York Regional Police in locating an Aurora man that may be up north. Jack Patrick, a 63-year-old man from Aurora, was last heard from by a friend on Monday. Investigators say he’s known to camp in northern Ontario, while Southern Georgian Bay OPP say he may have been in the area recently. Investigators are following up leads in the White’s Falls Road area of Georgian Bay Township, while anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts are asked to contact York Regional Police.

