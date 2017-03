Have an eye…South Simcoe Police are looking for an 83 year old Bradford man. Eugene Burbine was last seen Friday in Port Perry, saying he was headed for Port Credit. Polcie say he also has ties to southwestern Ontario. He’s described as:

6 feet

160 pounds

gray hair

was driving a 2005 red Buick LeSabre, plate number BVRL 408, similar to vehicle pictured below

If you see him, call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 911.