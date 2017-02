Have an eye,¬†Barrie Police are searching the north end of the city (Laidlaw Drive area) for a missing vulnerable person; 72¬†year old Mandy Thompson . She’s described as:

white

medium build

short red hair

wearing an ankle length black summer coat and white running shoes – not dressed for the weather

If you see her, call barrie Polcie at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).