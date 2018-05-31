MISSING: 56 Year Old Visitor To Bradford

South Simcoe Police looking for help finding a 56-year-old woman.

56-year-old Yuefen Ying was last seen walking away from her son’s home on Romanelli Crescent in Bradford around 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Ying is from China and has been visiting Canada for two months. She speaks Mandarin with little or no English. Her family believes she may have gone for a walk and become lost as she is unfamiliar with the area.

There are no known health issues.

Ying is described as:

Asian

5’6

140 lbs

medium build

dark brown/reddish hair, curly and shoulder length

last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt (short sleeve, knee length) possibly black or dark green with a flowers design on the chest, white jeans, black sandals (make: Daphne) with white strap, carrying a red purse.

Anyone with information on Yuefen Ying’s whereabouts is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.