OPP in Orillia is looking for help finding the guy who tagged several businesses in the city. The word JESP was found spray-painted on several buildings in the city. If anyone can identify the person in the picture below, has witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).