Minimum Wage Rising

The Ontario government has introduced its Fair Workplace, Better Jobs plan. Premier Kathleen Wynne says it includes an increase of the minimum wage to $15/hour on January 1 2019, with an interim bump to $14/hour this coming New Year’s Day…

The plan also calls for equal pay for part-time workers doing the same jobs as full-time workers, a mandatory three weeks’ paid vacation after five years with the same employer, and expanding personal emergency leave to ten days a year – a minimum of two of those days paid. Click here for more of the proposed changes to Ontario’s employment and labour laws.