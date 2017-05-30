Minimum Wage Rising
Province takes other 'bold' employment steps
The Ontario government has introduced its Fair Workplace, Better Jobs plan. Premier Kathleen Wynne says it includes an increase of the minimum wage to $15/hour on January 1 2019, with an interim bump to $14/hour this coming New Year’s Day…
The plan also calls for equal pay for part-time workers doing the same jobs as full-time workers, a mandatory three weeks’ paid vacation after five years with the same employer, and expanding personal emergency leave to ten days a year – a minimum of two of those days paid. Click here for more of the proposed changes to Ontario’s employment and labour laws.