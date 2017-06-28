Listen Live

Minesing Man to Receive Order of Ontario

Ernest Matton Recognized for Community Building Using First Nations and Western Teachings

By News

A local community builder is among 26 appointees to the Order of Ontario. Ernest Matton of Minesing will receive the province’s highest honour from the Lieutenant Governor in recognition of the Metis Elder’s blending of western and first nations teachings in his work with the indigenous and non-indigenous communities and professional disciplines. Matton will receive the award in Toronto this afternoon.

