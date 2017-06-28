Minesing Man to Receive Order of Ontario
Ernest Matton Recognized for Community Building Using First Nations and Western Teachings
A local community builder is among 26 appointees to the Order of Ontario. Ernest Matton of Minesing will receive the province’s highest honour from the Lieutenant Governor in recognition of the Metis Elder’s blending of western and first nations teachings in his work with the indigenous and non-indigenous communities and professional disciplines. Matton will receive the award in Toronto this afternoon.