Mild Weather Not Just Affecting Us Humans

Ministry of Natural Resources Says Expect More Active Wildlife

By News

We’ve certainly seen some milder temperatures across Simcoe County of late. While we humans are quick to adapt to the changing weather, you have to wonder how local wild life are dealing with record-breaking daytime highs.

That’s Jolanta Kowalski with the Ministry of Natural Resources, who went on to say you may see some unexpected larger animals out and about too.

That bear may go in search of food before bedding back down, the Ministry of Natural Resources says many bears will shed about 30 per cent of their weight during hibernation.

