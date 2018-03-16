Mike Teavee from “Willy Wonka” was on Jeopardy

Paris Themmen, who played the young TV and cowboy enthusiast Mike Teavee in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was on Jeopardy! this week. But he didn’t once mention his acting background, and instead described himself as an avid backpacker and entrepreneur.

But it didn’t take his fans long to recognize exactly who he was.

WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didn’t get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it – it’s @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0 — Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018

Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?…. Like legit it’s the actor. — Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018

I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris! — Wildbill (@wildbill77) March 13, 2018

Themmen was 11 when he was in the movie, but he’s made cameos on food TV shows since then. He ended up coming in second and won $6,800.