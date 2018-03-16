Listen Live

Mike Teavee from “Willy Wonka” was on Jeopardy

His fans recognized him almost immediately

Entertainment

Paris Themmen, who played the young TV and cowboy enthusiast Mike Teavee in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was on Jeopardy! this week. But he didn’t once mention his acting background, and instead described himself as an avid backpacker and entrepreneur.

But it didn’t take his fans long to recognize exactly who he was.

Themmen was 11 when he was in the movie, but he’s made cameos on food TV shows since then. He ended up coming in second and won $6,800.

