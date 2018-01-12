Listen Live

Mike Myers has Been Hosting ‘The Gong Show’ in Disguise for Months

Good old Mike Myers!

For the past six months, Mike Myers has been hosting the US version of The Gong Show in disguise as ‘Tommy Maitland’.

If you had watched the show, you would know there was something off about the host. But, like many, you might not have been able to put your finger on it. It was apparently an ‘open secret’ that Myers was playing Maitland since last summer, but ABC has only just added his name to the credits.

The original version of The Gong Show ran from 1976-1980. It’s a talent show similar to America’s Got Talent, with celebrity judges and a focus on the more eccentric acts instead of the competition.

The show’s second season premiers sometime this year.

