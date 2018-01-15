Listen Live

Midland Transitional Home Expanding To Help Human Trafficking Victims

Provincial, Federal Funding To Help Create Home, Pay Rent

By News

Human Trafficking survivors will find even more support from a Midland transitional home. Thanks to federal and provincial funding, Huronia Transition Homes is to receive around $825,000 to not only help create a residence for trafficking survivors, but also help them pay rent. This is part of a $7 million commitment from both levels of government to support victims of human trafficking.

