Listen Live

Midland Police Cruisers Get An Upgrade

Rugged, Secure Tablets Replace Aging Laptops

By News

The Midland Police Service has some new toys. The service just completed an upgrade in its cruisers, replacing outdated laptops with the latest generation of tablet. The ruggedized devices free up space in the cruiser, said to be an officer’s mobile office. The tablets connect securely to the police network, and police can file reports on the road, freeing them up to do more in the field. Too, new GPS tracking allows dispatchers to better track individual cruisers, making for more efficient dispatching.

Related posts

Six Arrested Following Raids in Barrie and Innisfil

One Hurt In Retirement Home Fire

Students Take Aim At ‘Big Four’ Bad Driving Habits

Smoke/CO Alarm Recall

Coldest Night of the Year Coming, Despite Milder Weather

UPDATE: Driver Sought After Allegedly Fleeing Three Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: Sudden Death In Orillia

Crock and Block is No More

Expanded Orillia Neonatal Unit Open For Business