Midland Police Cruisers Get An Upgrade

The Midland Police Service has some new toys. The service just completed an upgrade in its cruisers, replacing outdated laptops with the latest generation of tablet. The ruggedized devices free up space in the cruiser, said to be an officer’s mobile office. The tablets connect securely to the police network, and police can file reports on the road, freeing them up to do more in the field. Too, new GPS tracking allows dispatchers to better track individual cruisers, making for more efficient dispatching.