Suspect Arrested in Connection to Midland Stabbing, Vehicle Theft

A slew of charges for a Penetanguishene man accused of stabbing someone before stealing a vehicle. Officers got the call to the east side of Midland on Thursday, with reports a person was stabbed. On arrival, police were told the victim was stabbed several times by someone known to him. The suspect is then accused fo stealing a nearby idling vehicle before crashing it and stealing another. A plainclothes officer in the area was able to stop the suspect before he got too far. The 27-year-old suspect facing nine charges including Assault with a Weapon and Vehicle Theft.