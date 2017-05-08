Midhurst Student Spells His Way To Second Place

A local student took home a second place title, over a thousand dollars in cash prices and bragging rights. Jake Lance of Midhurst’s Forest Hill Public School accepted a second place award of $1,100 at the Spelling Bee of Canada’s Championship in Toronto. Lance conceded to a second place finish in the Intermediate Division, after a few tough words during a spell off at the end of Sunday’s bee. Jake had moved on from the Regional Spelling Bee held at Kempenfelt Bay School just last month.