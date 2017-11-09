Listen Live

Michigan P.D. Threatening Criminals With ‘Stranger Things’ Spoilers

Spoilers are the worst!

A police department in Michigan has found a way to deter criminals. By threatening to ruin ‘Stranger Things’ for them. The East Lansing Police Department posted a tweet over the weekend threatening to reveal key plot points for the Netflix series second season.

Naturally Twitter responded:

Although, as is the case with any Netflix show, there is also the likelihood that people watched the entire season hours after it’s release.

