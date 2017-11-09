Michigan P.D. Threatening Criminals With ‘Stranger Things’ Spoilers
Spoilers are the worst!
A police department in Michigan has found a way to deter criminals. By threatening to ruin ‘Stranger Things’ for them. The East Lansing Police Department posted a tweet over the weekend threatening to reveal key plot points for the Netflix series second season.
We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ
— East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017
Naturally Twitter responded:
that’s harsh !!!the worst punishment ever I feel the pain already!
— Kaila Hernandez (@kKailaHernandez) November 7, 2017
Anyone who hasn’t watched Stranger things deserves to be imprisoned anyways.
— Ginger Tweet God 🌐 (@Skipaleeto0799) November 7, 2017
Although, as is the case with any Netflix show, there is also the likelihood that people watched the entire season hours after it’s release.
Jokes on you, I finished Stranger Things 9 hours after it came out
— tay! (@missingboybyers) November 7, 2017