Michigan P.D. Threatening Criminals With ‘Stranger Things’ Spoilers

A police department in Michigan has found a way to deter criminals. By threatening to ruin ‘Stranger Things’ for them. The East Lansing Police Department posted a tweet over the weekend threatening to reveal key plot points for the Netflix series second season.

We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017

Naturally Twitter responded:

that’s harsh !!!the worst punishment ever I feel the pain already! — Kaila Hernandez (@kKailaHernandez) November 7, 2017

Anyone who hasn’t watched Stranger things deserves to be imprisoned anyways. — Ginger Tweet God 🌐 (@Skipaleeto0799) November 7, 2017

Although, as is the case with any Netflix show, there is also the likelihood that people watched the entire season hours after it’s release.