Michael Moore Filming Trump Documentary Fahrenheit 11/9

After making one of the highest grossing documentary films ever, Fahrenheit 9/11, Michael Moore has recently revealed that George W. Bush isn’t going to be the only president he creates a controversial film for. According to recent reports, Moore has been secretly filming a documentary series about President Trump called Fahrenheit 11/9, named after the date Donald Trump was elected president.

Moore will be once again joining Harvey Weinstein to produce the film, the same producer that was involved in Fahrenheit 9/11.

“This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution,” said Weinstein.

Fahrenheit 11/9 is set to be sold at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. If you haven’t already seen it, you can watch the trailer for Moore’s previous film on George W. Bush, Fahrenheit 9/11, below.