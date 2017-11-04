Michael Gabriel Returns To IdeaLab
Strings Attached...with a portion of proceeds donated to Youth Haven
Singer-songwriter Michael Gabriel returns to Innisfil’s IdeaLab Saturday night for a third appearance in as many years. It has been a busy year since his last visit…
So what does he have in store for Saturday night…
Tickets are available online and also available at Innisfil ideaLAB. $20 Advance / 25 Door with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Youth Haven.
The show starts at 7pm.
Here’s a sample…
image credit – Kevin Lamb