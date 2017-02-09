Metallica’s Gone Pop

Metallica. The name alone sends chills down the spine.

That is, unless, you immediately think of the song “Nothing Else Matters” … or anything off of, or after “Load”.

Early Metallica (or lovingly nicknamed: Alcoholica) however, was a bad-ass metal band that melted faces and other sayings that depict general bad-assery.

Now here’s a little music lesson.

In order for Metallica to get that “sound” they had to use darker/more ominous musical scales like Phrygian and Phrygian Dominant. (Pronounced Fridge + Ian).

Happier, Pop music most often uses a friendly Major scale. .. And that’s all you really need to know.

So, now, thanks to the glorious creativity of “the internet”… we’re able to hear what Metallica’s “Kill Em All” would

sound like if it were written in a Major scale.

Needless to say, it probably wouldn’t have launched their epic career. Unless they released it between 1998 and 2004 under the name Sum 41.

Check it out!

