Metallica to Perform at This Year’s Grammy Awards

They are planning 'something very unique and special' for their performance

Metallica will perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday February 12. They’ve promised something “very special and unique” for their performance.

They are nominated for Best Rock Song for the track “Hardwired” from their most recent album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

This will be the fourth time Metallica has performed at the Grammy’s. They played “One” in 1989 (the same year they were infamously beaten out by Jethro Tull in the Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Recording category). They performed “Enter Sandman” at the 1992 Grammy’s, and their most recent performance was three years ago when they performed “One” with classical pianist Lang Lang.

