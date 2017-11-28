Metallica & Rolling Stones Nominated For Grammys
Awards season is here!
The nominees for the 60th annual Grammy awards have been announced.
Metallica and Greg Allman lead the classic rock pack. They have two nominations each.
Metallica’s Hardwired … to Self-Destruct was nominated for Best Album. And one of the best tracks on there, “Atlas, Rise!” is up for Best Rock Song. These are the 22nd and 23rd nominations for Metallica.
The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Bruce Springsteen, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Yusef / Cat Stevens and the Grateful Dead are all up for awards as well.
The Stones’ Blue & Lonesome album is up for Best Traditional Blues Album. FYI: I bought my dad that album for Christmas last year and he loves it!
Best Rock Album Nominees
Emperor of Sand – Mastodon
Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More
Villains – Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs
Best Rock Song Nominees (with songwriter names)
“Atlas, Rise!” – Metallica (James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich)
“Run” – Foo Fighters (Foo Fighters)
“Blood in the Cut” – K. Flay (JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty)
“Go to War” – “Nothing More” (Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga)
“The Stage” – Avenged Sevenfold (Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman)
Best Traditional Blues Album
Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones
Migration Blues – Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio – Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll and Tumble – R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train – Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi
Best Americana Album Nominees
Southern Blood – Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day – Brent Cobb
Beast Epic – Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day – The Mavericks
Best Americana Roots Song Nominees (with songwriter names)
“Cumberland Gap” – David Rawlings (David Rawlings & Gillian Welch)
“I Wish You Well” – The Mavericks (Raul Malo & Alan Miller)
“If We Were Vampires” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Jason Isbell)
“It Ain’t Over Yet” – Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White (Rodney Crowell)
“My Only True Friend” – Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard)
Best Contemporary Blues Album Nominees
Live From the Fox Oakland – Tedeschi Trucks Band
Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm – Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live in Lafayette – Sonny Landreth
TajMo – Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Got Soul – Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Best Folk Album Nominees
The Laughing Apple – Yusef / Cat Stevens
Mental Illness – Aimee Mann
Semper Femina – Laura Marling
The Queen of Hearts – Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore – The Secret Sisters
Best Spoken Word Album Nominees
Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil Degrasse Tyson
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter – Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In – Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher
Best Engineered Album, Non Classical Nominees
Is This The Life We Really Want? – Roger Waters
Every Where Is Some Where – K. Flav
Natural Conclusion – Rose Cousins
No Shape – Perfume Genius
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Best Music Film Nominees
Long Strange Trip – The Grateful Dead
One More Time With Feeling – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
The Defiant Ones – Various Artists
Soundbreaking – Various Artists
Two Trains Runnin’ – Various Artists
The Grammys will take place on January 28, 2018.