Metallica & Rolling Stones Nominated For Grammys

The nominees for the 60th annual Grammy awards have been announced.

Metallica and Greg Allman lead the classic rock pack. They have two nominations each.

Metallica’s Hardwired … to Self-Destruct was nominated for Best Album. And one of the best tracks on there, “Atlas, Rise!” is up for Best Rock Song. These are the 22nd and 23rd nominations for Metallica.

The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Bruce Springsteen, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Yusef / Cat Stevens and the Grateful Dead are all up for awards as well.

The Stones’ Blue & Lonesome album is up for Best Traditional Blues Album. FYI: I bought my dad that album for Christmas last year and he loves it!

Best Rock Album Nominees

Emperor of Sand – Mastodon

Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More

Villains – Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song Nominees (with songwriter names)

“Atlas, Rise!” – Metallica (James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich)

“Run” – Foo Fighters (Foo Fighters)

“Blood in the Cut” – K. Flay (JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty)

“Go to War” – “Nothing More” (Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga)

“The Stage” – Avenged Sevenfold (Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman)

Best Traditional Blues Album

Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones

Migration Blues – Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio – Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll and Tumble – R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train – Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi

Best Americana Album Nominees

Southern Blood – Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day – Brent Cobb

Beast Epic – Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day – The Mavericks

Best Americana Roots Song Nominees (with songwriter names)

“Cumberland Gap” – David Rawlings (David Rawlings & Gillian Welch)

“I Wish You Well” – The Mavericks (Raul Malo & Alan Miller)

“If We Were Vampires” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Jason Isbell)

“It Ain’t Over Yet” – Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White (Rodney Crowell)

“My Only True Friend” – Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard)

Best Contemporary Blues Album Nominees

Live From the Fox Oakland – Tedeschi Trucks Band

Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm – Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live in Lafayette – Sonny Landreth

TajMo – Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

Got Soul – Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Best Folk Album Nominees

The Laughing Apple – Yusef / Cat Stevens

Mental Illness – Aimee Mann

Semper Femina – Laura Marling

The Queen of Hearts – Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore – The Secret Sisters

Best Spoken Word Album Nominees

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil Degrasse Tyson

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter – Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In – Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher

Best Engineered Album, Non Classical Nominees

Is This The Life We Really Want? – Roger Waters

Every Where Is Some Where – K. Flav

Natural Conclusion – Rose Cousins

No Shape – Perfume Genius

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Best Music Film Nominees

Long Strange Trip – The Grateful Dead

One More Time With Feeling – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

The Defiant Ones – Various Artists

Soundbreaking – Various Artists

Two Trains Runnin’ – Various Artists

The Grammys will take place on January 28, 2018.