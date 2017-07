At their Detroit concert on the weekend, Metallica pulled a young girl, Kendalynn out of the audience and sat her behind the drum kit.

Check out the cute video:

We shared the stage with our honorary Fifth Member Kendalynn in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/e0J8AfT6xE — Metallica (@Metallica) July 14, 2017

Lars Ulrich, looks like you’ve been replaced!

Main Image via nme.com