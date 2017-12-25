Message from the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada to the Members of the Canadian Armed Forces

The holiday season provides a welcome break from the fast pace of our day-to-day lives. It is an occasion to celebrate, to recharge and to enjoy ourselves. It is also a time of giving and sharing. In this spirit, I offer my best wishes to you, the members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and to your families.

As part of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army or the Royal Canadian Air Force, you have worked tirelessly and shown courage, integrity and devotion in serving Canada. Whether you are deployed internationally or serving right here at home, we recognize your sacrifices and are profoundly grateful for everything you do.

I have had the opportunity to work and train with the Canadian Armed Forces on multiple occasions in my previous duties and I look forward to meeting you in my current role.

I have great admiration and respect for those who serve in uniform and the families that support them.

As the New Year dawns, be sure to take the time and space to spend cherished moments with your loved ones.

Season’s Greetings and Happy New Year!