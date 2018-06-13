Meridian Place & Memorial Square Will Open June 29th

It’s been a year long process for the city of Barrie but after June 29th you will finally be able to walk downtown to the waterfront through Meridian Place, a new public space for concerts, events and festivals. Grand openings for the new $3.8M Memorial Square & Meridian Place were announced by the city Wednesday.

To give you an idea of the impact this has on the downtown, Memorial Square is ten times the size it was.

The city has moved the cenotaph to make it the central focus of the square and Meridian Place gives the downtown that much needed public space that connects to the waterfront. Think concerts, food festivals, kids events, music and more.

Memorial Square Grand Opening

On June 29th at 10:30 a.m a parade to the cenotaph travels on Collier Street to Owen Street. After the parade, the City says “sacred soil from Vimy Ridge will be laid to rest in a dedicated memorial monument next to the cenotaph.”

Meridian Place Grand Opening

Later in the day on June 29 at 5 p.m. a party, hosted by the Downtown Barrie BIA and City of Barrie, will officially open Meridian Place: Full details: