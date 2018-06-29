Memorial Square Grand Opening

That rumbling in the air was WWII aircraft flying overhead of the new Memorial Square that officially opened in Downtown Barrie Friday.

It’s the beginning of Canada Day long-weekend celebrations downtown.

A parade full of Dignitaries and representatives from the Downtown Barrie BIA, City of Barrie, CFB Borden, the Barrie Legion, Grey and Simcoe Foresters marched down Owen St to officially open Memorial Square.

Fern Taillefer, Contingent Commander of the Veterans, was hugging another veteran overcome by emotion, “he is suffering with PTSD and ceremonies like this are difficult.” “Even speaking with you now I’m getting emotional.”

The parade carried soil from Vimy Ridge – symbolic of the Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1917 – that was laid to rest in a dedicated memorial monument next to the cenotaph.