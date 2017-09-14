Listen Live

Memorial Service For Those Grieving the Loss of a Child

Bringing Parents Together To Share in Loss And Recovery

By News

Hospice Simcoe is hosting a memorial service tonight, For those who are grieving the loss of a child. An opportunity for families to gather together, to remember and honour the special life of their child. Executive Director Kelly Hubbard hoping families will come away from the service with some new friends…

She points out that meeting someone that knows what you’ve been through can be very beneficial.

Hubbard lets you know what one should bring to this event.

You can register for the event through the Hospice Simcoe website.

Related posts

Radar Detector Detector Gets Springwater Man In Hot Water

The Rap Sheet

Bear Killed in Oro Medonte Collision

World Headlines

Thursday’s Weather

Pizza Hut Employees Fleeing From Hurricane Will Be Punished If They Miss Shifts

Alectra Assisting With Hurricane Restoration

The Rap Sheet

Bear Spray, Stun Gun Used in Barrie Road Rage