Memorial Service For Those Grieving the Loss of a Child

Hospice Simcoe is hosting a memorial service tonight, For those who are grieving the loss of a child. An opportunity for families to gather together, to remember and honour the special life of their child. Executive Director Kelly Hubbard hoping families will come away from the service with some new friends…

She points out that meeting someone that knows what you’ve been through can be very beneficial.

Hubbard lets you know what one should bring to this event.

You can register for the event through the Hospice Simcoe website.