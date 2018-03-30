Medication Drop off results

The results are in following a medication drop off program with Barrie Police in partnership with Georgian College and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. Over 190 different medications were returned during the four hour drop off period including regular prescription medications, narcotics, over the counter medications and even veterinary prescribed medications. Included in these numbers were 7 different narcotics, 249 patches and over 4700 pills. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit provided training with naloxone kits and distributed 70 kits to attendants. If you are looking to surrender expired or unused medication or would like to obtain naloxone training and a kit, please contact your nearest pharmacy for information.