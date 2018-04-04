Listen Live

Medically Assisted Dying The Topic of Conversation At RVH

Community Lecture Series Taking on Controversial Subject

By News

The second in an RVH Community Lecture Series is taking on a controversial subject: medically assisted dying. The talk is open to the public, and the hospital’s clinical director of medical education, Dr. Chris Martin, says it will be a thorough discussion.

Dr. Martin adds the chat may shed some light on a subject no one wants to talk about.

Space is limited at the Thursday evening lecture, so you’re encouraged to register in advance. To do so, contact Brittany Peitsch at peitschb@rvh.on.ca or by phone at 705-728-9090 ext. 41021. The lecture runs from 7:00 to 8:30 in the hospital’s 3rd floor auditorium.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Survey Could Help Guide Medical Care in Barrie

Sudden Death Investigation Underway in Orillia