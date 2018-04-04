Medically Assisted Dying The Topic of Conversation At RVH

The second in an RVH Community Lecture Series is taking on a controversial subject: medically assisted dying. The talk is open to the public, and the hospital’s clinical director of medical education, Dr. Chris Martin, says it will be a thorough discussion.

Dr. Martin adds the chat may shed some light on a subject no one wants to talk about.

Space is limited at the Thursday evening lecture, so you’re encouraged to register in advance. To do so, contact Brittany Peitsch at peitschb@rvh.on.ca or by phone at 705-728-9090 ext. 41021. The lecture runs from 7:00 to 8:30 in the hospital’s 3rd floor auditorium.