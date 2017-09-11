Medical Marijuana Facility One Step Closer to South End Barrie

A legal grow op is finally coming to Barrie. The sale of a south end parcel of land got the final okay at City Hall Monday night, after the deal was put off for just over two years. A seven million dollar medical marijuana facility is expected to be built near Barrie’s Rawson Ave. by Skytek Pharmaceuticals. Strict security measures are expected in the 65,000-square-foot facility that would employ around 120 people. The same company tried to buy the land back in June of 2015, but changes at the federal level put the transaction on hold until Parliament Hill firmed up legislation on the licensing of medical marijuana growing facilities. Skytek is still in the midst of the new license application process, but are confident it’ll be finalised before the sale of this property closes in December. Construction on the facility would begin after that.