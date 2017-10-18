Mechanical Issues Said to Be Behind Slew of Crashes Along Bayfield Street

Police are looking for witnesses after a vehicle played pinball along Bayfield Street in Barrie. A slew of calls came in to police around 2:30 Monday afternoon, after a vehicle reportedly smashed into a number of vehicles on Bayfield, before taking off. Officers even got a call from the driver of the vehicle doing the smashing, claiming he had mechanical issues with his vehicle. He was finally able to bring his van to a stop just south of the Five Points downtown. Officers are looking for witnesses to back up his story; if you spotted the carnage, contact Constable Hale of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit at (705)725-7025 ext. 2913 or email at mhale@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com