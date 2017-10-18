Listen Live

Mechanical Issues Said to Be Behind Slew of Crashes Along Bayfield Street

Witnesses Needed to Back up Driver's Claim of Malfunction

By News

Police are looking for witnesses after a vehicle played pinball along Bayfield Street in Barrie. A slew of calls came in to police around 2:30 Monday afternoon, after a vehicle reportedly smashed into a number of vehicles on Bayfield, before taking off. Officers even got a call from the driver of the vehicle doing the smashing, claiming he had mechanical issues with his vehicle. He was finally able to bring his van to a stop just south of the Five Points downtown. Officers are looking for witnesses to back up his story; if you spotted the carnage, contact Constable Hale of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit at (705)725-7025 ext. 2913 or email at mhale@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

Related posts

Oro Medonte Revises Some Speed Limits

The Rap Sheet

Witness Spots Driver Taking A Swig

Georgina Pharmacist Charged In Connection To The Robbery of His Own Shop

Gord Downie Has Died

Machete Attack Nets Two Teens Nine Years Each

RECALL: Some Janes Chicken Products

UPDATE: RV In The Driveway? A Boat? Council Committee Says No To Ban

World Headlines