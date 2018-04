McHappy Day supporting local children’s  charities across Canada

Join Rock95 May 2nd at the McDonald’s on Bayfield Street and support McHappy Day. On May 2nd $1 from every Big Mac® sandwich, Happy Meal®, and hot McCafé® beverage sold in McDonald’s restaurants will go to RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES CANADA local children’s charities across Canada. Visit any McDonald’s restaurant from coast-to-coast on MAY 2ND to give back to your community and help make a difference in the Lives of the TENS OF THOUSANDS of families and children across Canada.