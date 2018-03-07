Listen Live

McFlurry, McDouble, McMuffin and now…McDelivery

McFlurry a popular late-night item

McDonald’s starts making deliveries today partnering with Uber Eats. Jason O’Neill, who looks after several McDonald’s locations in our area, says the first step is to download the Uber Eats app, then place your order. Drivers pick-up and deliver one order at a time to ensure quality control and that your food arrives hot. Fries, for instance, are the last thing cooked and put in the bag. You can also track your order from beginning to end. The order we placed arrived in less than ten minutes. In trials late last week O’Neill says demand was high to have a late-night McFlurry delivered. The new McDelivery service comes on the heels of the McDonald’s app that allows you to pre-order your food and have it delivered to your table when you arrive, or your car in a designated pick-up parking spot. Listen below for more on these new value-added services from Jason O’Neill…

